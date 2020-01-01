ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Power Purps
Power Purps

Power Purps

Las Vegas’ Sin City Seeds crossed Las Vegas Purple Kush (LVPK) and Blue Power for Power Purps. This mouth-watering strain tastes like juicy berries, making it a must for any connoisseur of fruity genetics. Its deep physical body high will leave you scratching your head and wondering what’s for dinner. Be careful with dosage when consuming this heavy-hitter. 

