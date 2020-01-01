ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Prismatic Jack
Hybrid

Prismatic Jack

Prismatic Jack by Pilot Farms is a relaxing and happy hybrid strain. This cross of Jack Skellington and Prismatic offers a blissed-out mental state and energizing physical high that spurs creativity and lateral thought. The grower describes it as “the feeling after a massage or like stepping out of a hot spring after a nice, long soak.” Prismatic Jack’s terpene profile is a bouquet of pine and herbs nestled in beautiful dark purple buds.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

Lineage

Strain parent
Jack Skellington
parent
Strain
