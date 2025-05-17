Project 9 reviews
May 17, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Nice calm weed for relaxing and chilling it gave me a nice head rush then set in the or more calming relaxing state me and my gf rate this a 10/10 smoke!!
Today
It surprised me. Woody musky menthol kinda deal at first then halfway through my joint it got a woody doughy slighty sweet deal. Im fried and served like bacon dancing to 70s funk. Id recomend an 8th.