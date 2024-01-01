stock photo similar to Puffy Styx
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Puffy Styx

Puffy Styx is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Puffy Styx is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Pyxy Styx. We are still learning about Puffy Styx's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Puffy Styx, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Puffy Styx

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Puffy Styx products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Puffy Styx near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight