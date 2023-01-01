stock photo similar to Pyxy Styx
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Pyxy Styx

Pyxy Styx is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Runtz. Pyxy Styx is 22.4% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pyxy Styx effects include euphoria, relaxation, and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pyxy Styx when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, chronic pain, and stress. Bred by Pharmicated, Pyxy Styx features flavors like sweet, fruity, and grape. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Pyxy Styx typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pyxy Styx, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Pyxy Styx

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Pyxy Styx products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Pyxy Styx near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Pyxy Styx strain reviews3

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight