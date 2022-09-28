Punchsicle
Punchsicle effects are mostly calming.
Punchsicle is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Punchsicle - If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Punchsicle sensations
Punchsicle helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
