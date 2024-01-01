stock photo similar to Pure Krush
Indica

Pure Krush

Pure Krush is an indica weed strain bred by Romulan Genetics. Pure Krush is a delicious cross of Pure Kush and Romulan. We are still learning about Pure Krush's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pure Krush, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

