Purple Banana Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
Purple Banana Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Banana Cookies is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, uplifted, and relaxed. Purple Banana Cookies has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purple Banana Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 100% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
