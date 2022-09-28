Purple Barney
aka Barney Purple
Purple Barney potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Barney, also called Barney Purple, is an indica weed strain that is a phenotype of the popular Purple Urkle. Purple Barney is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both experienced consumers and beginners. The dominant terpene of Purple Barney is myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Barney, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
