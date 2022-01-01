Purple Cherry Punch
Purple Cherry Punch potency is lower THC than average.
Purple Cherry Punch is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, sleepy, and energetic. Purple Cherry Punch has 13% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purple Cherry Punch, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Purple Cherry Punch weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Purple Cherry Punch sensations
Purple Cherry Punch helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Purple Cherry Punch products near you
Similar to Purple Cherry Punch near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—