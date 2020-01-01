ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Anesia Seeds, Purple Domina is a cross of Purple Kush and Black Domina. With both parents known for their sedative qualities, Purple Domina is a nighttime strain through and through. Big, purple resinous buds put out an earthy and gassy terpene profile, and with a strong resistance to mildew, this strain is great for growing outdoors but also does wonders inside.

 

Lineage

Black Domina
Purple Kush
Purple Domina

