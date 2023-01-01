stock photo similar to Purple Dutch
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Purple Dutch

Purple Dutch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mexican Haze and Purple OG. This strain is 63% sativa and 37% indica. Purple Dutch is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Purple Dutch typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Purple Dutch’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Dutch, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Purple Dutch

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Purple Dutch products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Purple Dutch near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight