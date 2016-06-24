ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 45 reviews

Purple Ice

Purple Ice

If you’re looking to knock out stress in a hurry, Purple Ice may be the strain for you. Potent and relaxing, this hybrid is good for any time of day. Slightly sativa-dominant, Purple Ice produces euphoric and focused effects in users. This strain is known for creating a calming, tingly sensation that begins in the head before traveling to the rest of your body. Purple Ice features a slight blueberry scent and a mellow taste, making it a great strain for new users.

 

Effects

33 people reported 349 effects
Euphoric 72%
Happy 60%
Creative 48%
Uplifted 48%
Relaxed 45%
Stress 60%
Anxiety 54%
Pain 45%
Insomnia 36%
Depression 30%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 24%
Paranoid 15%
Dizzy 12%
Headache 12%

Reviews

45

Avatar for LegitLogic
Member since 2014
Purple Ice is totally the Bee's Knee's lol! Very calming relaxing high that can be smoked all day. It literally looks like purple ice and tastes even better, definitely best for Anxiety, Depression honestly, if you see this strain do not pass it up especially if it looks like straight "Purple Ice" i...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for breezy_2
Member since 2012
First time with the purple ice and I was highly satisfied. I took one hit and received an instant high. It was strong but not to much and lasted a ridiculous length of time even when you thought it was gone it was still there. I will definitely be coming back to this strain and encourage you to try ...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for LegitLogic
Member since 2014
Reviewed this one back in April, here to say I came across some more of this amazingness and it's better than before! All purple and orange, smells and tastes totally like purp, like grape or fruity pebbles kinda. I'd say it would be best for Depression, Anxiety, Insomnia for sure & Pain. Definitely...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for blazin520
Member since 2012
I got this Purple Ice from Collective 520 Tucson Arizona. This was not only my first time smoking this strain, but also a first time customer, and I am damn happy with both! Most of the meds floating around this area are sub-par, and people even still smoke brick weed. I am a Southern Cali. nativ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for kurtmevans
Member since 2011
Very potent strain. Very underestimated in prior review got another 1/8 and used caution this time. i am an all day every day patient and found that three hits is three to many for most patient friends one is one two many. don't believe me try it but make sure you don't have anything to do for 3 o...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricSleepy
