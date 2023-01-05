Purple Persuasion
Purple Persuasion effects are mostly calming.
Purple Persuasion potency is lower THC than average.
Purple Persuasion is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, focused, and happy. Purple Persuasion has 14% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purple Persuasion, before let us know! Leave a review.
Purple Persuasion sensations
Purple Persuasion helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
