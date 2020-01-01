ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Purple Snowman
Bred by Gage Green Genetics, Purple Snowman is a cross between Jojorizo’s Purple Elephant and Elite’s Chemdog Sour Diesel. Purple Snowman produces frosty, colorful colas that put out a deliciously sweet grape terpene profile. This strain is potent and powerful, offering consumers a quality well-rounded high that will take you to the moon and back.

 

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Elephant
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Purple Snowman

