Hybrid

Purps OG

Calculated from 17 products tested with lab partners

Purps OG
An evolution of Mendo Purps by Anesia Seeds, Purps OG crosses the celebrated strain with a male Ghost OG. Purps OG puts out beautiful, dense, purple and red buds. As for terpenes, the strain puts out a blend of caramel, coffee, and candy, making for a unique and surprisingly non-fruity purps cultivar. Once consumed, get ready to drop into deep physical relaxation while your mind jets off in euphoric bliss.

