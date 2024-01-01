stock photo similar to Queen Of The South F2
Hybrid

Queen Of The South F2

Queen Of The South F2 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Trop Cherry and #1 Stunna. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Queen Of The South F2 is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Horror Seeds, the average price of Queen Of The South F2 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Queen Of The South F2’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Queen Of The South F2, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



