stock photo similar to #1 Stunna
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 27%CBD

#1 Stunna

#1 Stunna is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. #1 Stunna is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Relentless Genetics, the average price of #1 Stunna typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about #1 Stunna’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed #1 Stunna, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to #1 Stunna

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop #1 Stunna products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to #1 Stunna near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight