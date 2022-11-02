Rainbow Crush
Rainbow Crush effects are mostly calming.
Rainbow Crush potency is higher THC than average.
Rainbow Crush is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, giggly, and talkative. Rainbow Crush has 27% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Rainbow Crush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Rainbow Crush sensations
Rainbow Crush helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
