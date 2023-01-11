Rainbow Lava
aka Rainbow Pie
Rainbow Lava potency is higher THC than average.
Rainbow Lava is a hybrid cannabis strain that is a cross of Rainbow Kush x Jungle Lava. Rainbow Lava smells and tastes sweet and fruit with woody clove and spice. Rainbow Lava may help with pain, mood, and provides euphoria. Leave a review if you've tried Rainbow Lava.
