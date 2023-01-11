Rainbow Punch
Rainbow Punch effects are mostly calming.
Rainbow Punch potency is higher THC than average.
Rainbow Punch is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, tingly, and giggly. Rainbow Punch has 25% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Rainbow Punch, before let us know! Leave a review.
Rainbow Punch strain effects
Rainbow Punch strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
