HybridTHC 20%CBD

Raspberry Beret

Raspberry Beret is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sangria and Raspberry Breath. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Raspberry Beret is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by 7 East Genetics, the average price of Raspberry Beret typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Raspberry Beret’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Raspberry Beret, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



