Blue Raspberry Breath
Blue Raspberry Breath is a balanced hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grandpas Breath, PurpleKosherStrawberryBanana, and Sour Tangie. Imagine the most delicious push-pop you’ve ever had, then pack it in a bowl. Blue Raspberry Breath’s THC content is currently unknown. Leafly customers tell us Blue Raspberry Breath’s effects include uplifting, happy, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Raspberry Breath when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and fatigue. Bred by A Higher Healing in 2017, Blue Raspberry Breath features flavors like berry, earthy and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Blue Raspberry Breath typically ranges from $50–$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Raspberry Breath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
