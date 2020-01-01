ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Raspberry Tart
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Raspberry Tart
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Raspberry Tart

Raspberry Tart

Crossing Amina Berry, Brian Berry, and Amnesia Haze brings the flavorful Raspberry Tart to life. With raspberry, vanilla, pine, and fuel flavors, Raspberry Tart has an uplifting high that’s geared toward daytime smokers looking to focus. Depending on the phenotype, buds range in appearance from light green to dark purple, with hairs ranging from orange to pink.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Raspberry Tart nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Raspberry Tart nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Amnesia Haze
parent
Strain
Raspberry Tart

Products with Raspberry Tart

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Raspberry Tart nearby.

Most popular in