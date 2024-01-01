stock photo similar to Raw Dawg
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Raw Dawg

aka Rawdog, Rawdawg

Raw Dawg is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Snowdawg 2 and 707 Headband. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Raw Dawg is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Alphakronik Genes, the average price of Raw Dawg typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Raw Dawg’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Raw Dawg, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Raw Dawg

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Raw Dawg products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Raw Dawg near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight