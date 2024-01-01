Raw Dawg
aka Rawdog, Rawdawg
Raw Dawg is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Snowdawg 2 and 707 Headband. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Raw Dawg is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Alphakronik Genes, the average price of Raw Dawg typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Raw Dawg’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Raw Dawg, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Raw DawgOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Raw Dawg products near you
Similar to Raw Dawg near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—