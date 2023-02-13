Rebel Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
Rebel Cookies potency is lower THC than average.
Rebel Cookies is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, energetic, and uplifted. Rebel Cookies has 9% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Rebel Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Rebel Cookies strain effects
Rebel Cookies strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
