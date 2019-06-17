ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Rebel Tangie Kandy, bred by Rebel Spirit Cannabis, is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that crosses Tangie and Kandy Kush. This strain has a balanced 1:1 cannabinoid profile that reaches about 7% in both THC and CBD. Best suited for outdoor gardens and dry climates, Rebel Tangie Kandy expresses itself in purple and yellow hues as the season gets colder. Sweet and fruity in smell, this strain is known to develop sweet-scented buds that fill the nose with sugary citrus and sharp pine. Its effects tend to be light and motivational, lending a functional high conducive to creativity and productivity.

Lineage

First strain parent
Kandy Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Tangie
parent
Strain
Rebel Tangie Kandy

