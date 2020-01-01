Coming from Rare Dankness Seed Bank, Rectangle crosses the rare Triangle Kush with Afghani #1 IBL. Buds put out a big, classic OG smell and flavor that will coat your senses with a gassy pine scent that sticks around long after smoking. Novice consumers beware: Rectangle is a high potency strain that will knock you off your feet if you aren’t ready.
