Reggae Cowboy
Reggae Cowboy effects are mostly energizing.
Reggae Cowboy is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, energetic, and aroused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Reggae Cowboy, before let us know! Leave a review.
Reggae Cowboy sensations
Reggae Cowboy helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
