Return of the Skunk, bred in 2022 by SkunkReallyWorks.com, carries the breeder’s signature old-school funk and revives the classic roadkill profile with modern potency and vigor. This loud hybrid delivers an unmistakable aroma of fermented skunk on the highway, layered with earthy, citrus-sweet undertones that nod to its Death Star × Gorilla Roadkill Skunk lineage. Known for its uplifting, “high-yeah” style buzz that blends bright euphoria with a grounded body feel, Return of the Skunk hits with the nostalgic punch longtime connoisseurs crave. In the garden, the plants grow branchy and vigorous, rewarding skilled hands with strong yields after a 9–10 week flowering cycle. As one of Skunk Really Works’ flagship offerings, it embodies the mission to make true skunk loud again. If you’ve had the opportunity to experience Return of the Skunk through smoking, dabbing, growing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.