ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Death Star
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Death Star

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.5 1328 reviews

Death Star

aka Deathstar

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Herbal
Citrus

Calculated from 55 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1328 reviews

Death Star
  • Peppery
  • Herbal
  • Citrus

Death Star is a potent cross of Sensi Star and Sour Diesel that combines sweet skunk and fuel aromas into a pungent fragrance that isn’t easy to hide. This strain may not have the ability to destroy planets, but it does have quite the powerful buzz. Effects can be slow to onset, but once they do, Death Star takes away all cares and replaces them with a state of relaxed euphoria. Great for daytime or nighttime use, this Ohio native now has fans throughout the galaxy.

Effects

Show all

919 people reported 7248 effects
Relaxed 70%
Euphoric 55%
Happy 49%
Sleepy 43%
Uplifted 33%
Stress 39%
Pain 36%
Anxiety 30%
Insomnia 27%
Depression 23%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1,328

more reviews
write a review

Find Death Star nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Death Star nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for LA Confidential
LA Confidential
More limoneneLeafly flower for Bubba Kush
Bubba Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Platinum Kush
Platinum Kush
More limoneneLeafly flower for Master Kush
Master Kush
More linaloolLeafly flower for Platinum OG
Platinum OG
More myrceneLeafly flower for Mendo Breath
Mendo Breath
More sleepyLeafly flower for White Rhino
White Rhino
More gigglyLeafly flower for Star Killer
Star Killer
More sleepy
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Death Star
User uploaded image of Death Star
User uploaded image of Death Star
User uploaded image of Death Star
User uploaded image of Death Star
User uploaded image of Death Star
User uploaded image of Death Star
more photos

Found in

Preview for Cannabis strains for nausea
Cannabis strains for nausea

Lineage

First strain parent
Sensi Star
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Death Star
First strain child
Star Tonic
child
Second strain child
Pink Death Star
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Death Star

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Death Star nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Tips for growing Death Star cannabis
Tips for growing Death Star cannabis
The 2015 DOPE Cup Winning Cannabis Strains, Concentrates, and Edibles
The 2015 DOPE Cup Winning Cannabis Strains, Concentrates, and Edibles
The Cannabowl Scouting Report: Denver vs. Seattle
The Cannabowl Scouting Report: Denver vs. Seattle
The Best Cannabis Strains for PCOS, According to Leafly Reviews
The Best Cannabis Strains for PCOS, According to Leafly Reviews

Most popular in