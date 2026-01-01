Gorilla Roadkill Skunk, bred in 2022 by SkunkReallyWorks.com, the self-proclaimed Skunk Seed King, is a bold throwback to classic, true-skunk genetics with a modern potency edge. This cultivar delivers a skunky, gassy aroma that hits immediately—loud, sharp, and unmistakably old-school, capturing the raw funk that made original Roadkill lines legendary. Combining contemporary resin output with vintage terpene intensity, Gorilla Roadkill Skunk embodies the breeder’s mission to “Make Skunk Great Again!”, offering growers and connoisseurs a pungent, no-nonsense profile that stands out in any lineup. If you’ve had the opportunity to experience Gorilla Roadkill Skunk through smoking, dabbing, growing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.