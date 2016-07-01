Ridge Berry by Marley Natural is a succulent and stimulating sativa-dominant strain that imbues the consumer with energy right away, but leans back into alert sedation over time. The latent indica parentage consists of Chem’s Sister and Sour Dubble, and shows up as a warm airy sensation in the body, making this strain ideal for pain management. Ridge Berry's crystalline buds smell of pine, berry, and a touch of fuel.
