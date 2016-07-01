ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.5 2 reviews

Ridge Berry by Marley Natural is a succulent and stimulating sativa-dominant strain that imbues the consumer with energy right away, but leans back into alert sedation over time. The latent indica parentage consists of Chem’s Sister and Sour Dubble, and shows up as a warm airy sensation in the body, making this strain ideal for pain management. Ridge Berry's crystalline buds smell of pine, berry, and a touch of fuel.

 

Reviews

Avatar for dansed16
Member since 2017
I just picked up what the clinic classified as ridge berry. Luckily this strain is on leafly. I hope this is not boogjie ridge berry that im smoking on. If its not which ill give benefit of the doubt pretty clean high nice satuva effect smelly tasty bud. love the high at night i smoked it first at n...
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
Chem's Sister
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Dubble
parent
