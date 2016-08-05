Robert Plant is the heady, stimulating virtuoso brought to life by crossing Blue Dream and Rebel God Smoke. This creative and drastically energetic strain combines Blue Dream’s hazy, uplifted mental energy and Rebel God Smoke’s full-throttle stimulation to bring about motivation and creativity. Respect the potency of this strain, as even pro-level consumers can experience a racing heart. This strain wad crafted by Colorado Seed Inc.
