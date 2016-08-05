ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Robert Plant
Sativa

3.8 4 reviews

Robert Plant

Robert Plant

Robert Plant is the heady, stimulating virtuoso brought to life by crossing Blue Dream and Rebel God Smoke. This creative and drastically energetic strain combines Blue Dream’s hazy, uplifted mental energy and Rebel God Smoke’s full-throttle stimulation to bring about motivation and creativity. Respect the potency of this strain, as even pro-level consumers can experience a racing heart. This strain wad crafted by Colorado Seed Inc. 

 

Avatar for wedgewoodPRFCTOS
Member since 2015
As a sativa man myself I find this to be very up in the face of a high. I write this review under the influence of it. The flavour definitely comes through in a major way for the first two hits. All in all a hella dank strain that has my mind floating.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for zachrod0811
Member since 2016
A great head high, made everything so clear and beautiful. Everything I ate afterwards tasted amazing.
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Rebel God Smoke
Blue Dream
Robert Plant

