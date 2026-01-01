Rocky Mountain Moonshine is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid (≈70% sativa / 30% indica) with THC levels typically ranging from 25–29%, created from the energetic cross of Moonshine Haze and Stardawg. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a bold mountain-fresh profile of sour citrus, pine, woody herbs, and subtle floral spice layered over a light diesel funk inherited from its Stardawg lineage. Driven by terpenes such as terpinolene, pinene, caryophyllene, and limonene, Rocky Mountain Moonshine offers a bright, flavorful smoking experience with classic haze character and uplifting intensity. Expect a euphoric, motivating cerebral high that enhances creativity, focus, and mood, while a gentle body relaxation keeps the experience balanced without heavy sedation. Smooth yet energizing, Rocky Mountain Moonshine is ideal for daytime sessions, creative projects, outdoor adventures, or staying productive with an elevated mindset. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!