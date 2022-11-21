Rotten Rozay
Rotten Rozay effects are mostly calming.
Rotten Rozay is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Rotten Rozay - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review of your experience.
Rotten Rozay sensations
Rotten Rozay helps with
- 17% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
