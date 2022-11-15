Rozay Cake
Rozay Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Rozay Cake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, creative, and happy. Rozay Cake has 16% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Rozay Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Rozay Cake sensations
