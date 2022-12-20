RS54
aka Rainbow Sherbert #54, Studio 54
RS54 is a cannabis strain that stands for Rainbow Sherbert #54, aka ‘Studio 54’ for its glam look, and luscious rainbow sherbert gasoline taste. RS54’s a super-strong, high-THC hybrid party weed. RS#54 comes from Oakland, CA breeder Deo Farms. RS54 offers one of two branches for Deo’s main breeding project, based off Dying Breed Seeds’ OZ Kush. Specifically, RS54 combines Sunset Sherbert x Pink Guava #54. Hybrids off RS11 comprise the other branch. Wizard Tress released RS54 clones in California in 2022 to personal and commercial growers.
