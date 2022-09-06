Runtz 33
aka Runtz #33
Runtz 33 effects are mostly calming.
Runtz 33 potency is higher THC than average.
Runtz 33, also known as Runtz #33,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, sleepy, and uplifted. Runtz 33 has 23% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is linalool. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Runtz 33, before let us know! Leave a review.
Runtz 33 sensations
Runtz 33 helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
