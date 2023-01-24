Sangria S1
stock photo similar to sangria s1
THC 23%CBG 1%Caryophyllene
Sangria S1 effects are mostly calming.
Sangria S1 potency is higher THC than average.
Sangria S1 is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sangria S1 - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sangria S1
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Sangria S1 strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sangria S1 products near you
Similar to Sangria S1 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—