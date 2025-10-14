Scented Marker reviews
Scented Marker strain effects
Scented Marker strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
October 14, 2025
I struggle with a number of things including severe pain in back,neck and hips,this strain helped relax me,get some food, which I struggle with and it also helped me sleep afterwards
September 9, 2025
I’m a huge fan of the permanent marker strain and anything related to it including scented marker. I’d say I can tell it’s related to permanent marker with effects and aspects of the high but not really with bud shape, texture, and taste. This one has less of the diesel/lemon and more woody/burnt wood chips maybe. The taste has permanent marker as an undertone and more pine and wood on top. The high has similarities in body high that I love, chill, fuzzy, warm, slow but not sluggish. Good for pain, levels out my mood and chills out my anxiety. Although scented marker differs slightly in the head part of the high and is probably 20% more sativa-like mentally and arousing/exciting but isn’t speedy and slows you the more you smoke and if you mix it with a nice indica. This strain perks me up, give me more a boost in social battery stores, patience, chills me out, makes me stoney/happy/high, relaxes my body, helps with pain, sex, conversation, cooking, eating, and helps my social anxiety. I love this and recommend it although also want you to try out permanent marker as well as permanent runtz.