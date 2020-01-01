ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sch'Lemon Cake
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Sch'Lemon Cake
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Sch'Lemon Cake

Sch'Lemon Cake

A new direction for Big Buddha Seeds, Sch’Lemon Cake is a cross between Sunset Sherbert and Lemon Skunk. Consumers can expect citrus terpenes complemented by a doughy flavor similar to a lemon cookie. With its light effects, this strain may take you into the sky without clouding your mind. Perfect for focusing, getting outdoors, and socializing, Sch’Lemon Cake is a strain for folks wanting to connect.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Sch'Lemon Cake nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sch'Lemon Cake nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Lemon Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Sherbert
parent
Strain
Sch'Lemon Cake

Products with Sch'Lemon Cake

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sch'Lemon Cake nearby.