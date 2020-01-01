A new direction for Big Buddha Seeds, Sch’Lemon Cake is a cross between Sunset Sherbert and Lemon Skunk. Consumers can expect citrus terpenes complemented by a doughy flavor similar to a lemon cookie. With its light effects, this strain may take you into the sky without clouding your mind. Perfect for focusing, getting outdoors, and socializing, Sch’Lemon Cake is a strain for folks wanting to connect.