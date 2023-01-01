stock photo similar to Seats Taken
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Seats Taken

Seats Taken is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana OG and BT7. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Seats Taken is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Best Coast Genetics, the average price of Seats Taken typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Seats Taken’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Seats Taken, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

