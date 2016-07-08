Secret Garden OG is a Colorado Seed Inc. masterpiece. This OG strain is incredibly relaxing and dedicated to Kush fans everywhere. The blend of Lavender parentage against a Ghost OG Moonshine x Rug Burn OG foretells the weight this strain applies to muscles throughout the body. With a unique aroma that leans toward the therapeutic, Secret Garden OG offers a cozy sense of well-being that extends to mood elevation and pain relief.