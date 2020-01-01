- Fruity
- Peppery
- Pine
Bred by the Gage Green Group, Señor Jack crosses cerebral strain Jack Herer with the classic Colombian Gold. It celebrates the qualities of Columbian Gold while shortening flowering time and increasing yields, making it more viable for commercial growing. Expect a delicious, sweet haze aroma alongside a long-lasting, energizing high that will stay with you all day, so you can explore your mind with a smile on your face.
