Sergeant Pepper effects are mostly energizing.
Sergeant Pepper is an sativa marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sergeant Pepper - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Sergeant Pepper strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Sergeant Pepper strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 16% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
