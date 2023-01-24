Sergeant Pepper reviews
Sergeant Pepper strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Sergeant Pepper strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 16% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Sergeant Pepper reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
