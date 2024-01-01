Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 26%CBD

Serial Jealousy

Serial Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain bred by Tiki Madman and grown by Holy Mountain from a genetic cross of Jealousy x Cereal Milk. A terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene deliver notes of diesel, dough, and sugar. Serial Jealousy boasts around 26% THC and offers a combination of soothing and euphoric effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Serial Jealousy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Serial Jealousy

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Serial Jealousy products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Serial Jealousy near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Serial Jealousy strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight

Serial Jealousy strain genetics