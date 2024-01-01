stock photo similar to Shady Apples
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Shady Apples

Shady Apples is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apple Fritter and Kush Mints. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Shady Apples is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Your Highness, the average price of Shady Apples typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Shady Apples’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Shady Apples, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Shady Apples

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Shady Apples products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Shady Apples near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight