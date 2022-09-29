Shark Cake
Shark Cake effects are mostly calming.
Shark Cake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, euphoric, and hungry. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Shark Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Shark Cake sensations
Shark Cake helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
